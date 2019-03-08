Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for quartet

PUBLISHED: 12:58 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 01 August 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed meeting was played out in what were almost perfect conditions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There were fast greens, tough fairways and a slight breeze to keep the temperature down as 10 teams played in the competition and there were some excellent scores so everyone was happy!

The winning team was Keith Portlock, Jan Portlock, Brian and Hilda Hoepelman with an amazing 91 points.

Keith rarely plays golf, so was really delighted. Second place went to the team of Steph and Bob Barnes, Maureen and Harry Lawrence with 90 points and third were Linda Blundell, Pam and Derek Knibb and Keith Crane with 89 points.

The closeness of the scores reflects just how good the golf was on the day.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton’s Gate to Plate back for second helpings

Honiton's Gate to Plate event is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

The Tolchards Devon Cricket League ‘Great Wide Debate’ - how many wides has your local team bowled this season?

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Axminster Town denied pre-season win over Exmouth Town by late penalty

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for quartet

Golf club and ball

Hundreds killed or seriously injured on westcountry roads

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists