Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for quartet

Golf club and ball Archant

The latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed meeting was played out in what were almost perfect conditions, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There were fast greens, tough fairways and a slight breeze to keep the temperature down as 10 teams played in the competition and there were some excellent scores so everyone was happy!

The winning team was Keith Portlock, Jan Portlock, Brian and Hilda Hoepelman with an amazing 91 points.

Keith rarely plays golf, so was really delighted. Second place went to the team of Steph and Bob Barnes, Maureen and Harry Lawrence with 90 points and third were Linda Blundell, Pam and Derek Knibb and Keith Crane with 89 points.

The closeness of the scores reflects just how good the golf was on the day.