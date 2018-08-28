Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Sarah Dawe and John Frith

The weather played a part in all this week’s golfing activity starting with the Tuesday Mixed group – where the annual ‘Bring and Win’ competition was reduced to a 10-hole, greensomes, format, writes John Pawley.

All 24 competing players brought a gift to the value of £5 and everyone went home with a prize.

First choice of the prizes went to the winning pair of Sarah Dawe and John Frith, who scored 20 points.

In second place, with 18 points, were Vicki Rogers and James Liell, with Di Wall and Paul Ritchie in third place with their total being 17 points.

The final ladies’ Stableford qualifier of the year was programmed for last week but, true to form, the weather did not fully co-operate!

Whilst the course was open, the damp dark conditions coupled with a strong cold wind meant that most chose to stay in the warm of the clubhouse.

Two brave souls did venture out, and played seven holes before the conditions finally beat them also.

Praise should go to lady captain Liz Rogers and newspaper correspondent Ann Desmoulins.

True, it is winter, but we hope for better weather next week.