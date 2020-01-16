Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Sue Ritchie and Barry Rogers

The first Honiton Tuesday Mixed competition of 2020 was a Greensomes Stableford using only four clubs and a putter, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Although it didn't rain, for a change, low cloud severely restricted visibility and the competition had to be reduced to 10 holes only.

There were two prizes, with both pairs scoring a very commendable 22 points over the 10 holes, but it was Sue Ritchie and Barry Rogers who won what proved to be a close contest, edging Olwen Eaton and Roger Barnes into second place on countback.

The weather continued to be kind to our golfers, and not before time, as the ladies launched their 2020 action with a 14-hole team Stableford with three players in each team and two scores to count.

Although pretty wet underfoot, the golf was enjoyed by all and the winners, on this occasion,were the team of Maggie Harvey, Stephani Barnes and Jan Portlock with 55 points.

Second place went to the trio of Henrietta Bradshaw, Lesley Farley and Janet Hughes with 51.