Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for the Lawrences and the Barneses

PUBLISHED: 11:03 01 February 2019

In the latest Honiton Tuesday Mixed meeting, the group played their first team game of the year – a four-ball better ball with two scores to count, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The weather was cold and at times very wet, which encouraged the organisers to limit the competition to 10 holes, a decision which seemed to go down well with everyone!

The adverse conditions didn’t seem to affect the winning team, who romped home with a magnificent 53 points from the 10 holes. Congratulations to those winners, who were Maureen and Harry Lawrence and Steph and Bob Barnes. In second place, with 46 points, were the team of Penny Blackburn, Lesley Oxenham, Mike Delaney and Phil Wall.

