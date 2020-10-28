Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for the Pawley’s and the Eaton’s

Generic picture Archant

Last week was another when the weather played havoc with the plans for action at Honiton Golf Club, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tuesday Mixed, a popular group, made a welcome return to organised play.

They contested a 14-hole Texas Scramble that drew an encouraging turnout of 36 players.

The weather forecast had indicated that there would be no rain, but unfortunately it was wrong and a couple of torrential downpours, coupled with strong winds, made the going tough.

Nevertheless, everyone completed the course and there were some excellent scores.

The winning team, Cathy and John Pawley, Olwen and Bill Eaton, had a net score of 46.7. In second place, with a net score of 48.7, were Penny Blackburn, Max Pipe, Linda and Steve Blundell.

Third place went to Maggie and John Harvey, Maureen and Harry Lawrence who scored a net 49.5.

Honiton ladies suffered with the rain and no play was possible in the scheduled Honiton Waltz fun competition, with entry fees and other donations going to Children-in-Need.

The ladies’ are happy to report that in last week’s Breast Cancer Brooch the winner of the brooch was Jackie Seager and £200 was raised for the charity from entry fees and a collection box strategically placed outside the Pro Shop for non-entrants to donate.

Many thanks go to those men who donated as well.

The Children-in-Need competition will hopefully go-ahead next week, although we are not holding our breath on that one.