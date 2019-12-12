Honiton Tuesday mixed triumph for foursome

After all the recent bad weather and cancelled competitions, it was refreshing to have a gloriously sunny December day for the latest Tuesday Mixed outing, writes Ann Desmoulins.

There was an excellent turnout of 32 players for the four-ball team event, which required any two Stableford scores to count.

The course had recovered well after the heavy rains and the winning team of Olwen and Bill Eaton with Steph and Bob Barnes managed an impressive score of 86 points.

A long way behind with 77 points and so taking second place were Sue and Paul Ritchie with Maureen and Harry Lawrence.

Third place had to be decided on countback as two teams came in with 76 points, but it was Cathy and John Pawley with Sarah and Andy Dawe who scored the best back nine and took the prize.