Honiton Tuesday Mixed triumph for Lawrence and Crane

East Devon golf club.

After the recent warm spell of weather, it was quite a shock to return to wintry conditions for the latest Tuesday Mixed meeting, writes John Pawley.

The format was a Treble Six, with the first six holes played as a better ball, the second six as a greensomes and the third six as a foursomes.

However, the organisers wisely called everyone in after 12 holes due to the cold and windy conditions.

All 30 players managed to clear the course before being battered by a serious hail storm.

The difficult conditions clearly didn’t worry the prize-winners, who achieved some excellent scores over the 12 holes.

In first place were Maureen Lawrence and Keith Crane with 33 points, followed by Sue Kelson and Harry Lawrence with 32 points and Linda Curtis and John Ward third, with 30 points.