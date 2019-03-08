Honiton Tuesday Mixed victory for Carter and Clarke

On the last day of the Honiton Golf Club's Tuesday Mixed summer schedule there were 40 players taking part in a Rye Foursomes, writes Ann Desmoulins.

In this format both players tee off and select the favoured ball, but, prior to play, partners decide who will play the second shot on the odd holes, the other partner playing the second shot on the even holes.

Two teams tied on 35 points, but it was Mona Carter and Peter Clarke who took first prize on countback, with Maggie and John Harvey in second place.

Third and fourth places were also decided on countback with scores of 33 points; Heather Clarke and Cyril Dann just beating Olwen Eaton and Allan Seager.

Now that the clocks have changed, the Tuesday Mixed group revert to their winter timetable and tee off during the morning.