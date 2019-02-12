Honiton Tuesday Mixed victory for foursome

golf generic picture Archant

The Honiton Tuesday Mixed group, after a couple of weeks of cancelled competitions, returned to action in somewhat gentle style with a 14-hole competition, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a four-ball team event with one lady’s score and one man’s score to count.

Taking first place with 67 points were Maureen and Harry Lawrence, Ann Desmoulins and Derek Knibb.

Second place went to Penny Blackburn, Steph Barnes, Keith Crane and Vaughan Whiteley with 62 points.