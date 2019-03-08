Honiton Tuesday Mixed Waltz win for quartet

Unfortunately, the first year anniversary game of the re-forming of the Coppers group had to be postponed last week owing to the heavy rain, writes Ann Desmoulins.

A new date has been set and it is hoped it will now be played on Friday, October 25.

The popular Honiton Waltz was the format for the latest Tuesday Mixed competition, resulting in an excellent turnout of 36 players.

This four-ball team event requires one Stableford score on the first hole, two scores on the second hole and three scores on the third hole, before it is then a case of back to the one, two, three sequence throughout the duration of the round.

The winners, with an impressive score of 85 points, were Jackie and Alan Seager with Jane and Mike Watts.

Second place, with 79 points, went to Sue and Paul Ritchie with Georgie and Roger Edwards.

In third place with 77 points on countback were Maggie and John Harvey with Cathy Uttley and Cyril Dann.