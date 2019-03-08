Advanced search

Honiton Tuesday Mixed win for Sally Chapman and Paul Ritchie

PUBLISHED: 12:20 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

There was another good turnout this week for the Tuesday Mixed competition with 36 taking part, writes Ann Desmoulins.

The format was a Fun Better Ball, the 'fun' relating to the fact that on holes six, 12 and 18 both Stableford scores had to count, with only one score to count on all other holes.

The winners, with an amazing 55 points, were Sally Chapman and Paul Ritchie, who acknowledged that they both played exceptionally well - one of those rare days when everything goes right.

Even so, they were not far ahead of the second placed pair, Linda Curtis and Derek Knibb, who had another impressive score of 53 points.

Third place went to Elizabeth Ward and Stan Squire, who scored 47 points, and fourth place went to Vicki Rogers and Laurie Tollemache with 46 points.

