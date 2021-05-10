Honiton U9s overjoyed to be playing competitive rugby once again

Published: 1:34 PM May 10, 2021

It has been a long wait throughout Lockdown to get back firstly to Tuesday night training, and now to playing matches against other clubs.

Honiton U9s started against old rivals Sidmouth at home. Both sides were excited to be playing again, and wasted no time getting stuck into some serious training exercises to warm up.

Players’ parents paid tribute to the hard-working coaches and team management for getting back to business as usual, and getting the team ready for an exciting morning of rugby so quickly.

“It is great to see so many teams here today, having the chance to play rugby again. Sunday morning rugby is a way of life for so many families throughout the land,” said James Vince, the Honiton U9’s team manager.

The U9s have progressed from tag to full contact this season, and this was the first chance to use their new tackling skills against an opposing team.

Sidmouth certainly put them to the test fielding a number of tall, strong players who took some stopping when they were going at full speed.

Honiton rose to this new challenge well, prompting much praise from the referee for some impressive tackling and defensive play.

Honiton were on fire in attack too. Blistering runs from the speed merchants, opening up the gas and choosing good running lines to score many tries.

Nifty footwork and even a few dummy causing Sidmouth some trouble, and showing how the team is starting to think about their game.

It was a great debut, and quickly followed by a game with Exeter Saracens, who looked like they meant business as they warmed up.

The squads split into two and games were played side by side. Saracens caught Honiton napping and ran in an impressive try in seconds on pitch 1.

Both teams had a lot of fun, exercise and entertained all of the supporters.

Great individual performances, tackling and tries all round, but overall it was Saracens who were more impressive on the day, giving Honiton something to aim for, as they develop their game and learn to work together as a team.

Playing the running game - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Overjoyed by rugby return - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Evading the tacklers - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Great sidestep - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Honiton Rugby U9s - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Honiton defending the line - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Honiton on the attack - Credit: Nick Cunningham

Full contact rugby - Credit: Nick Cunningham



