Honiton Under-10s net draw thanks to superb strike from young Josh Lane

Archant

Josh Lane celebrated his birthday with a wonderstrike this weekend for Honiton against Culm Sampford, writes David Broom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton trailed 2-0 at half time having been caught twice on the break in the first half.

The U10s bounced back after the break first with a goal from Caron Sellick with a cool finish, following good work from Alfie Lloyd.

With time running out the ball dropped to Josh Lane five yards inside his own half, who sweetly struck a half volley that rolled down the back of the net, giving the Sampford keeper no chance.

A draw was no more than was deserved in a tight game. Josh Griffiths thought he'd won it at the death but twice the ball was cleared off the line in an epic goal mouth scramble with no VAR to call on the goal that was not given.

Earlier, in the first game of the day Honiton played Twyford.

The team rallied well following going a goal down early on and deservedly eqalised through Josh Lane before half time.

Despite a hard working performance, Town were unable to withstand some quality play from Twyford and eventually went down 2-1.