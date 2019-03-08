Advanced search

Honiton Winter Eclectic success for Ray Cavill

PUBLISHED: 13:56 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 12 November 2019

Despite early morning drizzle and a very wet golf course, 62 Honiton seniors played in the second round of the winter Eclectic, writes Ann Desmoulins.

However, the weather turned into a very sunny morning, but scoring was still difficult.

The winner of Division One was Ray Cavill with 35 points, closely followed in second place by Ron Graham with 34 points.

Third place went to Peter Blake with 33 points, just edging out Peter Clarke on countback also with 33 points

The winner of Division Two was Dave Anderson with 36 points, second was John Vessey with 34 points, third was John Harvey with 30 points, just edging out Tom Tunnicliffe also with 30 points. Twos were hard to come by - there were only two scored and they were recorded by Paul Ritchie on the second and Robert Canterbury on the 12th.

