Hotshots lead the way in the Honiton Netball League

Rain continues to disrupt the Honiton Netball League's fixtures, either causing games to be postponed or triggering slippery conditions for players resulting in the teams playing with caution to avoid risk of injuries, writes Steph Upson.

In addition to this, the match balls have been hard to grip as the teams have been playing during heavy rain - resulting in players not having as much control as they are used to thus causing more drops and replayed balls to be called up by the umpires.

Honiton Netball Club Hotshots sit at the top of the Division One table with 12 points, having won all of the games they have played to date.

In second place with 10 points is Blackdown having won three of their four games and Hi Q are next with nine points, and they are yet to taste defeat this season.

Sidmouth Netball Club Eagles have had a good start to their first season in Division One. A young side, Eagles have won two of their three games and that leaves them sitting fourth in the table with seven points.

Sidmouth Netball Club Toucans, Signs South West and Panthers have all won one of their games so far and so are contending with each other to stay away from the bottom of the table.

The Division One basement side are Jaguars who are the only side in the division not to have won a game.

Jaguars had scored points for scoring more than half of their opponents goals in some of their matches, but have had points deducted for failure to comply with league rules regarding submitting their team sheets and score cards and so currently have no points to their name.

It is tight at the top of the Division Two table with just one point between the top two.

It's 3Ts in top spot with 11 points, one more than Beer Blazers. Despite winning all four of their games so far, 3Ts, like Division One side Jaguars, have been deducted points after falling foul of league rules regarding paperwork submission.

Slick Chicks sit third with eight points having won half of their four games so far.

Ridge Roofing have played five games and that's more than any other team. To date the Roofers have won twice.

The other Division Two teams; Trident, Otter Valley, Black Arrows and Tornados, have each won one game and they have each also scored more than half their opponents' goals in the other matches they have played ensuring they collect one point from such scores.

In Division Three it is Honiton Netball Club Heat who lead the way having won all four of their game so far.

A close second, with three wins, are Jurassics and third place is held by Honeyz, who have won two of their five games so far.

Sidmouth Netball Club Kites are sitting fourth with two wins from three outings while Cranbrook White Arrows, Flaming Barrels, AHS and Fire Crackers are all battling to be get away from the bottom half of the table, and with postponed games to be played, it is still all to play for and the tables may look very different once all the teams have caught up with their games.