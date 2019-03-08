Hughes a clever chap! Geoff wins Axe Cliff Seniors' Invitational

Golf club and ball Archant

Geoff Hughes, 84, is in a rare run of good form as he won the Seniors Invitational, writes David Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hughes was victorious alongside his son Malcolm (62), who plays at Teign Valley, and was then picked to play for the return home game with Sidmouth by captain Mick Swann.

He helped the team win 5.5 to 1.5. Sadly his run may be over as he has had to up his tablets but can't remember why!

A busy week for Roll-Ups with the older members playing the first 15 holes only on Monday and Wednesday. Phil Christmas took the honours on Monday with an amazing 33 pts and Adrian Bishop Wednesday's with 30 pts.

Good to see Mick Swann keeping his ball in play to get 28pts but he had to share second place with Paul McGuire and Leighton Morgan is still working out the countbacks according to Nick Povey.

The fitter and younger members played all 18 on Tuesday with, in-form, Tony Strong winning on 33 pts on countback from fit Malcolm Glass.

Friday, despite the strong wind, saw a good turnout for the prestigious Ron Miller Claret Jug.Ron was a very popular treasurer for the section until his death and the jug was donated to the club by the Senior's Section in 2011.

The strong winds, evidenced by the numerous white horses lashing Seaton beach, made playing difficult, but some great scores ensued with the winners separated on countback with an incredible 59 points (noth scores counted).

The dream team of Tony Strong and John Purdy just edged Dave Weston and Bill Polley.

John on 21 handicap virtually shared the points with single figure handicapper Tony to make it a very good team effort.

Good to see old Gilbert Cox supporting his vice captain Rob Grove again to take third spot on 58 pts.

Not surprisingly, there was only one two scored by Wales's favourite golfer Leighton Morgan.