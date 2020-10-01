Iain Horlock edges out his coach to net Seaton Tennis Club men’s singles’ title

Seaton Tennis Club mixed doubles finalists Kevin Davies, Susan Green, Jen Rose and Chris Rose. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Archant

Seaton Tennis Club held its annual tournament on the final Sunday of September and it served up a new champion as Iain Horlock held off a fierce comeback from Kevin Davis to win a pulsating men’s singles’ final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seaton Tennis Club men's singles winner Iain Horlock. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton Tennis Club men's singles winner Iain Horlock. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

Despite joining the club just six months earlier after a 10-year break from tennis, Iain had stormed through the early rounds, combining phenomenal reach with an ice-cool temperament.

But he faced a formidable opponent in Kevin Davis, who is also his coach!

After blowing three break points in the final game of the first set, Iain kept his cool to win the tiebreak.

Kevin took his game up a notch with a devastating display of hitting to take the second set 6-1. But in a thrilling finale, Iain edged ahead in the championship tiebreak and held on to take it 10-7.

Seaton Tennis Club men's singles finalists Iain Horlock and Kevin Davies. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton Tennis Club men's singles finalists Iain Horlock and Kevin Davies. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

The ladies’ singles Final produced similar drama, as club stalwarts Jo Little and Jen Rose battled it out for the coveted title. Jo produced an impressive display of power hitting to take the first set 6-2, before Jen stormed back to win the second 6-2.

In a battle of Jo’s power against Jen’s guile, Jo finally edged ahead to win the deciding championship tiebreak.

There was little rest for either Iain, Kevin or Jen, as all three were back on court 10 minutes later for the men’s and ladies’ doubles. Iain teamed up with Peter Moroz to take on Kevin and James Turton for a high-quality men’s doubles.

But this time Kevin turned the tables on Iain, racing with James to a commanding 6-2 first set. While Iain and Peter briefly rallied in the second, Kevin and James were not to be denied as they ran out 6-2, 6-3 winners.

Seaton Tennis Club ladies singles winner Jo Little. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton Tennis Club ladies singles winner Jo Little. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

In the ladies’ doubles, Jen teamed up with club captain Julie Hopkinson against Carol Hurst and Belinda Bawden.

With an impressive tactical approach and consistent hitting Carol and Belinda established an early lead before closing out the first set 6-3.

In a tense and hard-fought second set, Jen and Julie clawed their way back to win 6-4. Having regained the momentum, there was no stopping them as they edged ahead in the championship tiebreak and never looked back.

There was just time for a banana and a change of shirt before Kevin and Jen were both back on court for their third final of the day – the mixed doubles.

Seaton Tennis Club ladies doubles winners Julie Hopkinson and Jen Rose. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton Tennis Club ladies doubles winners Julie Hopkinson and Jen Rose. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

This time Kevin teamed up with Susan Green, while Jen partnered with husband Chris Rose. Despite trailing 5-4 in the first set, Kevin and Susan rallied to take it 7-5, before closing out the second set 6-2.

This year’s tournament – delayed from its usual summer slot due to Covid-19 – had over 50 entries, who battled out a condensed series of rounds from late August to late September.

Like most sports, the club has faced its challenges this year, but is now thriving as many new members have joined to take advantage of the relative safety of outdoor and socially-distanced tennis. The club has restarted its popular Rusty Racquets sessions on Saturday afternoons for those new or returning to the game, and a full autumn coaching programme for both juniors and adults is in place under returning head coach Dave Taylor.

And with the remaining three of its six courts being resurfaced from late October, the club will continue to boast some of the best facilities in the region.

Seaton Tennis Club men's doubles winners Kevin Davies and James Turton. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB Seaton Tennis Club men's doubles winners Kevin Davies and James Turton. Picture: SEATON TENNIS CLUB

For more information google Seaton Tennis Club or visit the Seaton Tennis Club website.