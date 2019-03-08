Jaguars up to second in Honiton Netball League

The four Honiton Netball Club teams that play in the Honiton Netball League; HNC Hot Shots, HNC Honeyz, HNC 3Ts and HNC Heat. Picture HONITON NETBALL CLUB Archant

Matchday four of the Honiton Summer Netball League was played to a conclusion as the weather behaved and the rain stayed away, writes Steph Upson.

Honiton Netball League table after the week five matches. Picture HNL Honiton Netball League table after the week five matches. Picture HNL

It meant a full programme of 10 matches being played at the two venues of Honiton and Colyton.

Hi Q, Ridge Roofing and Beer Blazers all picked up impressive wins, each with big goal differences.

Hi Q were the team that ended the night with the biggest winning margin; a 56-23 win over Sidmouth Trident. Ridge Roofing defeated HNC Honeyz 51-21 and Beer Blazers were 44-18 winners over Cranbrook White Arrows.

That win, a fourth straight success, keeps Beer Blazers at the top of the table. Into second place are Jaguars who, like Blazers, have won their first four games with their latest success being 32-19 against ONC Fire Crackers.

Honiton Netball League week five Player of the Match award winners. Picture HNL Honiton Netball League week five Player of the Match award winners. Picture HNL

For the second week running, Blackdown narrowly missed out on three points after losing by the narrowest of margins - a single goal - this time to Sidmouth Toucans. In a thrilling contest the first quarter ended 4-4, but Toucans edged ahead to lead 11-8 at half-time. Blackdown, with power play in play, ended the third quarter with a 22-16 lead, but Toucans used their power play in the final quarter to edge a terrific encounter 28-27!

Panthers and Slick Chicks also had a very close game. In this match, play swung from end-toe-end throughout and, half-time arrived with little to separate the side, both of whom had held a first half lead. Each of the teams held their power play until the third and fourth quarters.

Panthers put on a strong defensive display during Slick Chicks' power play, preventing them from scoring many goals in the round where it mattered most for them.

Panthers then used their power play in the final quarter and a late goal - worth two under power play rules - saw them to a 31-29 success.

HNC Hotshots picked up three points from winning their game against club mates HNC Heat. However, as Heat scored just over half the amount of HotShots' goals, they secured a point.

The same can be said for 3Ts - although they missed out on three points when playing Otter Valley, but picked up a point by virtue of losing by only a five goal margin at 34-29.