Lyme Regis junior stableford success for Jevan Hampton-Rumbold

Golf club and ball Archant

Jevan Hampton-Rumbold played some steady, secure golf in the nine hole Lyme Regis junior stableford, writes Richard Jackman.

It took him into top place with 18 points.

Freddie Pearce was more erratic in 'blobbing' three holes to finish second with 17 points.

Joe Shrubb, with 15 points, took third place.

With internal competitions taking place and a drop of rain there were no other competitions so Christmas preparations were to the fore!