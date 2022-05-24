Jill takes the Axe Cliff Centenary Cup

Axe Cliff Ladies played their annual Centenary Cup in Medal Format and this year's clear champion is Jill Wellington, ahead of Karin Cox and Jo Hopgood.

The Seniors took on a fun Texas Scramble in teams of three where one could pick the best drive and then drop the other two balls within six inches of the best ball and so on until a ball is put in the hole.

All the teams played well with only 0.8 of a shot separating the top four teams. Alan Morgan, Stuart Mackie and Nigel Pritchard just took the honours with an amazing 64.3. They were quickly followed by Chris Alexander, Tony Snell & young Octogenarian Gilbert Cox with a net 64.4. I think Stuart must have had a couple of pints to keep calm. Then came Captain David Lacey, handicap Secretary Chris Read and cool Richard Bush with 64.5 to take third spot.