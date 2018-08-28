Jill Wellington takes on the ladies’ captaincy at Axe Cliff Golf Club

Last Wednesday, the Axe Cliff ladies held their annual general meeting (AGM), writes Dave Bruce.

The meeting saw Jill Wellington take over the captaincy from Caroline Bond and one of Jill’s first duties was to present Caroline with a lovely watercolour, painted by her hubby, our leader, Simon (Rembrandt) Wellington.

Simon, with the help of Caroline’s daughter, sneaked around to Caroline’s house in Beer to take a picture of the view from her garden and then finished his painting over three weeks, which was quicker than the time he took to change the men’s showers! Caroline loved the painting and will cherish it forever and thanked both Simon and Jill for the lovely thought.

Simon has been painting for many years and uses his undoubted talent to relax from the many challenges he has to face each day in running our wonderful golf course.

Once business was completed, eight ladies ventured out to play 15 holes in pairs and, quite fittingly, Jill, playing with her vice captain, Barbara Cummings, took first place with a score of 46 points.

Caroline, playing with Jo Donmall, who was lady captain in 2017, were second with 43 points.

How lovely that, after a wet start, the weather improved considerably and play finished in excellent conditions.