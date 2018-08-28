Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jill Wellington takes on the ladies’ captaincy at Axe Cliff Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 10:29 20 December 2018

Incoming Axe Cliff lady captain Jill Wellington presents the outgoing lady captain Caroline Bond with a lovely watercolour painted by her husband Simon Wellington. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Incoming Axe Cliff lady captain Jill Wellington presents the outgoing lady captain Caroline Bond with a lovely watercolour painted by her husband Simon Wellington. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Archant

Last Wednesday, the Axe Cliff ladies held their annual general meeting (AGM), writes Dave Bruce.

The meeting saw Jill Wellington take over the captaincy from Caroline Bond and one of Jill’s first duties was to present Caroline with a lovely watercolour, painted by her hubby, our leader, Simon (Rembrandt) Wellington.

Simon, with the help of Caroline’s daughter, sneaked around to Caroline’s house in Beer to take a picture of the view from her garden and then finished his painting over three weeks, which was quicker than the time he took to change the men’s showers! Caroline loved the painting and will cherish it forever and thanked both Simon and Jill for the lovely thought.

Simon has been painting for many years and uses his undoubted talent to relax from the many challenges he has to face each day in running our wonderful golf course.

Once business was completed, eight ladies ventured out to play 15 holes in pairs and, quite fittingly, Jill, playing with her vice captain, Barbara Cummings, took first place with a score of 46 points.

Caroline, playing with Jo Donmall, who was lady captain in 2017, were second with 43 points.

How lovely that, after a wet start, the weather improved considerably and play finished in excellent conditions.

Most Read

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Jill Wellington takes on the ladies’ captaincy at Axe Cliff Golf Club

Incoming Axe Cliff lady captain Jill Wellington presents the outgoing lady captain Caroline Bond with a lovely watercolour painted by her husband Simon Wellington. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre’s £300 boost

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre children receive their cheque. Picture MARY BOWLES

Honiton Primary’s Christmas gift to the town’s food bank

Pupils with their collection for the Honiton food bank. Picture: Kimberley Sansom

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton Colts win well on visit to Bridport

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists