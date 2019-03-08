Jo Buxton is first lady home for HRC at the 'Beyond Events' series

The final race of the Beyond Events series was the Half Marathon and Jo Buxton led HRC home to come first lady overall in 1 hour 45 minutes having run with Richard Harvey to the nine-mile point, writes Judy Davey.

Richard finished in 1:49 winning his age category. Jo's mum, Judy Davey, finished next as 3rd lady in 1:50 followed closely behind by Lou Bennett and Paula Ferris who had run the race together.

They crossed the line together just 40 seconds behind Judy. Hadleigh Davies followed and then Jennie Sleeman in 1:58. Rachel Hennessey finished next for HRC and Olivia Killen followed in 2:03.

Next came Michelle Selley, Anna Dalzell and Richard Kemp, who all ran and finished together. Mike Killen also finished the Half with minimal training and Kathy Layzell, running with the Club masco, Wile E Coyote, completed the Honiton line-up.

Several Honiton spectators supported the club and a great weekend was had by all thanks to the chairman, Howard Bidmead.