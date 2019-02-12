Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams win in re-arranged Axe Cliff seniors and ladies’ meeting

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann and ladies captain Jill Wellington with Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams after the pair took the honours in the rearranged meeting between the seniors and the ladies. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies enjoyed a lovely early ‘spring’ day, which they fully deserved as it was, after all, the eve of Valentine’s Day, writes Dave Bruce.

The meeting took the format of a two-ball Texas scramble and it proved to be a closely contested meeting in terms of the first and second places.

The strong pairing of last year’s captain Caroline Bond and current vice captain Barbara Cummings won with a creditable nett 76.25 and hot on their heels, taking second place, was the pairing of Helen Kenworthy and Jo Hopgood, who had a nett 77.

There was a very good turnout for round six of the men’s Winter League and it all resulted in an exciting contest that also saw a coveted ‘hole-in-one’, scored on the difficult par three 18th hole!

Played as a bogey format, Matt Hall was the overall winner with his score of plus four. He was closely followed by that well-known builder, Mike Cottam, who posted a score of plus three and Tristian Wakely, with plus one, took third spot.

The hole-in-one came from Craig Trivett, who hit the best shot of his life to the 18th! It all meant no payments for twos. Well played, Craig, what a superb shot!

On Monday, the Axe Cliff seniors were able to play their re-arranged game with the ladies on a calm and pleasant day with some 16 members taking part.

The format was Greensomes, which always helps with mixed pairings as the seniors can often take the much longer and straighter drive from their female partner!

I am sure that this is what happened in the favourite pairing of Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams, who, true to form, took the wine with first spot.

Poor Dave Bruce and Janet Dack, with their bad backs and aching knees, had to be satisfied, after parring the first, with the ‘Mars’ bars, but it was clear that all had a great time and very much enjoyed the hot soup and rolls made afterwards in the clubhouse by top chef Wendy.

Wednesday saw an excellent turnout for the Roll-Up with 28 players involved. Another springlike day helped excellent results over the 15-hole competition, which was won by Paul McGuire on a fine 33 points, which saw his handicap reduced by three shots.

Another to receive a cut, in his case by two shots, was Leighton Morgan, who, somehow, managed 32 points. Countback determined that Tom Spencer, with 30 points, took third place.