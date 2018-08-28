Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Keast and Thompson-Summers at the double as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI win well at Torbay

PUBLISHED: 13:16 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 31 January 2019

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were convincing 6-1 winners when they travelled to face old rivals Torbay in an early Saturday morning Petroc Division One game.

SOHC travelled hampered by the absence of a number of defenders, but the players who did take to the pitch did so in grand style and dominated the contest from the first whistle.

The early attacking play centred around Nicky Lockyer, Jasmine Scott and Aimee Keast, the latter opening the scoring with a trademark clinical finish.

As the half developed there were some telling contributions, particularly from Alice Pleasee, Frankie Forsyth and Megan Thompson-Summers and further goals from Scott, who also picked up a green card, and Forsyth, saw SOHC into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Keast and Thompson-Summers both scored their second goals of the game and Katie Dean also got her name on the score sheet.

There were further green cards issued and the home side took advantage to score a late consolation, but SOHC were not to be denied their eighth win of the league season.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

PICTURES: Honiton snow scenes

Snow covers the top of Roundball Hill, Honiton. Picture: Janet Powell

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

#includeImage($article, 225)

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

#includeImage($article, 225)

PICTURES: Honiton snow scenes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Parkrun success for Chard RRC’s Wayne Loveridge

Running

Chipley Park point-to-point treble delight for Will Biddick

Point to point generic picture

Unique collection of old Lyme photos uncovered

Lyme Regis railway staff pictured in 1948. Picture Percy Bird

Axe Cliff ladies’ success for Jill Wellington and Margaret Kenchington

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts impress on visit to North Petherton

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists