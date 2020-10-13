Advanced search

Keith Agland wins AVR October 4k handicap

PUBLISHED: 08:58 13 October 2020

Archant

With many AVR members either running or pacing the virtual London Marathon the members completing the October virtual 4k handicap was somewhat depleted, writes Dave Mutter.

Keith Agland was the winner in 19:30, beating his mark by 40 seconds with Bob Carter taking the runners-up spot in 20:09.

Third was Vicki Wraight in 20:11 and, behind here, were Richard Matthews, taking fourth in 17:58 and fifth was Ron Seward, 18:28.

Bob Carter now leads the rankings with 92 points followed by Richard Matthews, who sits second with 89.

Two people, Ferenc Kovaks and Vicki Wraight, share third place with both on 83 points and Keith Agland sits fifth in the latest rankings with his points tally of 81.

