Midweek Herald > Sport

Kick-off for Devon Women's Football League

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Axminster Town Ladies

The first matches in the new season of the Devon Women's Football League took place on Sunday September 5 with a new format designed to create less travelling for teams by dividing the county roughly geographically into an Eastern and a Western Division. 
In the Eastern Division, Bradninch Women played host to Axminster Ladies, who showed their extra quality to win by eight goals to nil. Poppy Cole notched a hat trick along with singles from Chelsea Petherbridge and Louise Wyatt. The other goals came from Madison Carter (2), Lily Wheeler and Louise Button who came off the subs bench to make up the total. 
Closest result of the day, in front of what was probably the biggest crowd at a women's game for some time was at Lords Meadow, where Crediton United were at home to West Exe Park Rangers.  
Approximately 100 spectators saw the visitors take the lead, which they held until half time. An interval pep talk saw the home side hit back with a goal each for Erin Lancelles and Leanne-Marie Bailey to edge an entertaining game by two goals to one. 


Football
Axminster News

