Ladies of Honiton Bowling Club Top Club Winners

Due to Covid 19, the County Final of the Devon County Top Club for 2019 - 2020 was postponed and played last week. Their opponents were a team from Madeira.

It was a close game until halfway when the Honiton Ladies edged in front. The results were as follows: Chris Barradell won the 2 Wood Singles (16 - 7); Yvonne Williams won the 4 Wood Singles (21 - 14); Di Hawkins, Yvonne Rayner & Sue Evans won the Triples (22 - 11); Berry Maynard, Rita Barwick, Heather Chambers & Julie Grant won the fours (34 - 10).



Honiton hosted Feniton bowlers in a Mixed Friendly match with Honiton winning (100 - 61). Top Rink: D Hawkins, E Richardson, K Vernon & G Stafrace (33 - 7). Honiton beat Bovey Tracey, with Top Rink R Vincent, H Chambers. B Baker & J Sherwood (26 - 12).