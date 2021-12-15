Last minute draw for Beer in table-topping clash

Beer Albion Reserves retained top spot in the Devon and Exeter Division 2 drawing 2-2 at home against 2nd-placed Winkleigh, writes Richard Honnor.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Fishermen were trailing 2-0 but they dug deep with two late goals to deny their closest rivals the three points.

Winkleigh were denied the lead on 35 minutes by a brilliant double-save from ‘keeper Martin Hill. Having somehow pushed a fierce shot from 10 yards on to the crossbar he then saved the follow-shot with his feet from six yards to thwart the visitors.

Beer’s only clear-cut chance of the first half came on 40 minutes but Reece Best missed the target after Smith’s free kick had been fumbled by the Winkleigh keeper.

Hill was unable to prevent the visitors going 1-0 ahead on 43 minutes, when a long free-kick into the box was not cleared and the Winkleigh forward tucked the ball into the net following a goalmouth scramble.

The Fishermen could not make a breakthrough and went 2-0 behind on 64 minutes when Winkleigh scored with a header from a deep corner.

Beer pushed the irrepressible Jack Harwood further forward in a desperate attempt to save the game. They were duly rewarded on 72 minutes when Harwood took a good first touch on a through ball from Alex Paget and fired home from 10 yards.

In a dramatic finish, Beer snatched the equaliser on 88 minutes. A long throw from Paget was back-headed by Richard Walker and Josh Lund forced the ball home from close range to earn a point.

Sponsor Colebrooke House awarded Man of the match to Beer’s outstanding player Jack Harwood.

Beer Albion 1st’s remain 3rd in Devon and Exeter Premier Division after a 4-0 away win at Exeter University.

Thanks to some great saves by ‘keeper Elliot Driver and a resolute back-line in which George Harwood excelled as sweeper, the Fishermen were able to win by a convincing margin.

The Fishermen’s pace and guile up front is always great outlet for a direct approach and so it proved with goals from Josh French, Giles Basson, Tony Pinder, and Jacob Hale.