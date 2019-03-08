Latcham and Chaffey defeat elements and fellow players in Honiton March medal

Honiton golfer Sue Kelson who recently recorded her third hole-in-one. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB Archant

The past week was a case of lucky for some and not-so-lucky for others as the weather played a deciding role in which section saw action, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men got out on the course for their Match medal, but they had to battle the most brutal of conditions with winds, at times, gusting to 65mph!

The winners of divisions one and two respectively were Ross Latcham and Dave Chaffey, both returning exceptional scores given the conditions.

A special mention must also be made of the efforts of Henry Robertson, who recorded the day’s one and only two, scored on the 10th hole.

There was also action for the ‘Coppers Group’, who managed to play the first of what will be two March meetings.

The Monday meeting featured a 10-hole singles competition divided into two divisions

The weather behaved, for a change, and Division One was won by Brian Hammond while the Division Two honours went to Petra Bacon.

Sadly, the Tuesday Mixed meeting was cancelled by the adverse weather, but things improved for the ladies to at least get out onto the course where they played a Texas Scramble that saw the players brave more gale-force winds.

The meeting, by popular vote, was reduced to 14 holes.

Shot-making proved very unpredictable and most players were pretty exhausted at the end, but remained dry.

The worthy winners were Ann Trayling, Brenda Hyde and Carole Booth with a score of 52.5.

Second were the trio of Heather Clarke, Cathy Pawley and Sharon Rouse with their score of 52.6 and third were Henrietta Bradshaw, Lesley Oxenham and Maureen Lawrence, who returned a score of 56.3.