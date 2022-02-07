Late draw for Honiton amid fantastic floodlight news

Honiton welcomed Torrington to a bright Mountbatten Park in the Peninsula League and made a dream start with Harry Leisk opening the scoring in the third minute, firing past the visitor’s keeper into the back of the net.

He doubled his tally in the 28th minute after great work by Danny Bailey to get the ball into the box, which Leisk finished with a clever glancing header. Torrington weren’t down and out and pulled one back in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Torrington went on the hunt for the equaliser and Town made their job a lot harder when Doble was shown a straight red on the hour mark.

With the Hippos down to 10 men, the visitors struggled to make the advantage and spurned a glorious chance when their striker had an open goal to shoot at, but somehow couldn’t find the target.

As the clock ticked past 90 minutes, the Hippos Herd were hopeful of the home side picking up the three points. However, similar to last week’s match against Dartmouth, there was a dramatic injury-time goal.

Torrington won a late corner and when Town failed to fully clear, the ball was rifled into the back of the net by a jubilant visiting side.

Honiton Town: Ashford, Leisk, Ede, Doble, Dyer, Tavender, Couch, Long, Rooke, Bailey, Perryman Subs Freemantle, McKeown, Isaac.

There was some positive news before the game, as chairman Roger Doble announced that he was delighted the club had secured funding for the long-awaited floodlights and also the building of the new stand. He thanked everyone involved, and particularly Alan Mackay, who had been instrumental in obtaining the grants.

Doble made a plea to all the club’s supporters and ex-players to come and help with the extensive work that is now required to turn the dream into reality. Roger also gave his own target of trying to get this club to play in the highest possible league it could, with the best facilities possible.

Honiton Football Club will be arranging an evening where volunteers can come and offer their service. Date to be advised.

Harry Leisk doubles his tally - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Hippos draw with Torrington - Credit: Andrew Symonds

Thrilling draw in the Peninsula League - Credit: Andrew Symonds



