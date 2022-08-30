Late goals give Beer Albion Reserves victory

Beer Albion Reserves went into this game knowing a bit about Newton SC from last season, as they were promoted with them by finishing in fourth spot.

After five minutes, it was obvious that the away team weren’t playing from the back much and both full-backs weren’t happy receiving the ball deep to set the play up, this resulted in the game being quite direct and both teams scrapping for first and second balls.

There were a couple of chances when Simon Smith pulled his shot from 10 yards out and Reece Best had a brilliant header bounce off the bar, it looked in all the way from the touchline but, frustratingly, struck the woodwork.

On 38 minutes, Beer conceded a poor goal, it was the only time in the first half that the team didn’t get tight and, after an exchange of passes, the opposing player turned and finished well into the bottom corner.

It was the second week running Beer had gone in 1-0 down at half-time.

Beer captain Fraser Beaumont had to be withdrawn through injury, so Kieran Love came on to replace him. Ten minutes after the break, Beer decided to add some fresh legs, Josh French and Kyle Gould introduced.

Albion got on level terms when George Harwood found French, who made another one of his clever runs into the box and flicked the ball with the outside of his right foot and the keeper could only Palm it across the goal to Gould who came steaming in to slot home.

Beer made two more subs, bringing on Taylor Rooke and Josh Lund.

After 80 minutes, the home side somehow went behind again when they failed to clear their lines and conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box. The Newton SC number 8 stepped up and curled it into the corner of the goal, a great strike but a needless free-kick to give away.

On 86 minutes, Beer were awarded a penalty when the Newton SC player handled the ball on the line and was sent off. Taylor Rooke stepped up and yet again slotted the ball home under pressure.

The home side managed to get the winner when another superb delivery from a set-piece by George Harwood was headed home by MOM Ashley Driver.

Manager Jamie Bond said: “Overall, we edged the game but it could have gone either way. Ashley Driver deservedly won man of match for another superb display and it was even better to see him get the winner.”