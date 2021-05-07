Latest news from Axe Cliff Golf Club

Published: 6:27 AM May 7, 2021

The Covid Cup competition was the brainchild of last year's Lady Captain, Barbara Cummings. She found an old Silver Trophy and decided it should be played for in a mixed pairs competition to commemorate the dreadful virus, which has affected us all in so many ways.

As last year, it was played for as a better ball stableford event over two consecutive Mondays. The first Monday was played in breezy weather with an occasional hail storm thrown in but didn't stop all the couples producing good scores leaving the final day well open.

Last year's winners, old married couple and good players, Steve & Caroline Bond, somehow managed to retain their trophy with a very solid 79 points. Steve usually caddies for Caroline but this time he supported her well to show he can also play.

Janet Dack and eggman Paul Curtin pushed them all the way to take second spot. Everyone who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves and next year they can probably follow it with a meal in the clubhouse.

Last Wednesday, the Seniors entertained a strong team from Mortehoe in their home match in Round 1 of the Emerton Court Competition. This annual event is Devon's version of the European Cup where all competing clubs from the County are drawn out of a hat and play on a knockout basis over home and away games.

Our boys are much fancied this year by Captain John Hanna and didn't disappoint with a fine 3.5 to 1.5 win. Mortehoe were well looked after by Clare and her Catering team and many thanks must go to Rob Grove and Gilbert Cox who helped on the day with ball spotting support for both teams.

Last Friday, in reasonable weather with all buggies booked, the Seniors played their first Medal Competition. This is not a favourite event mainly because we all have to play off the white tees, which add so much to the length of each hole, particularly on the second trying to get safely over the ridge and you have to finish each hole even if you take 10 to get out of a bunker, like what I did!

It is a chance for the big hitters to shine and they did in Division 1 with Colin Hales taking top spot, closely followed by Scratch Champion Stuart Mackie and top Caddy Steve Bond took 3rd place.

In Division 2, Octogenarians Sid Pember and old Gilbert Cox, helped by their new generous handicaps, showed the youngsters how to play taking first and second respectively. Relatively young Peter Casey had to be satisfied with a credible third spot.