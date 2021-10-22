Singing in the Valleys for Alan

Published: 11:19 PM October 22, 2021

John Hanna, Axe Cliff GC Senior's Captain and his Vice David Lacey, decided this year to have the annual Captain's vs Vice Captain challenge shrouded in secrecy by not telling us who was playing for whom!

I have to say they picked wisely with both teams evenly matched. Certainly, John thought so with his 15 players just edging a win with 533 points against David's 500. David can, at least, claim the overall winner of the day, Alan Morgan with a magnificent 40 points in Division 1.

Mind you John Purdy, in John's team, also won Div 2 with a fine 38 pts.

A small group of Axe Cliff Ladies played at home against a team from Sidmouth last Monday and continued their good form with a narrow win in this friendly match.

In unseasonal warm and calm weather which always makes Axe Cliff a spectacular place to play golf, there was a good turnout for their Monthly Stableford. Not surprisingly, good scores were the order of the day, with Margaret Kenchington closely taking the honours from Jill Wellington.

Both had a par 36 points but Margaret's back nine of 21 beat Jill's 17. Our Devon Venerable County Champion, young Stella Thompson pushed them all the way taking third place with 33 points.

The Axe Cliff Men's section played out of their socks in the Monthly Medal with great scores. Steve Thompson in Div 1 won with a 76-7 Net 69; Richard Gibbons came second with 82-10 net 72, leaving my eggman, Paul Curtin, to claim 3rd spot with 85-12 net 73.

There will need to be some revision of handicaps in Division 2, which was won by Craig Trivett with an unreal score of 82-17 net 65. Mike Rymer also did well with 92-26 net 66 and Paul Hankin with third place scoring 82-15 net 67.

It was good to see a busy clubhouse with the excellent Sunday Carvery cooked by new cook, Tracey, now an important member of Clair's catering team. They even sliced Geoff Hughes' beef up very thinly to help him eat it with his wobbly bottom denture playing up again.