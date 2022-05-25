Latest results from Honiton Bowling Club

Members of Honiton Bowling club visited Axminster to play a Mixed Friendly Triples match, with Honiton winning (67 - 37). The top rink for Honiton was that of J Granger, D Rolfe, A Dredge (29 - 7)

On a rainy afternoon, the Ladies of Honiton played a Friendly Triples match at Madiera. Winning on two rinks and drawing on one, the final score was Honiton 55 Maderia 46. Top rink M Parsons, D Court, T Lambert (23 - 12)

The First match for Honiton in the East of Exe Mixed League was played at home against members from Seaton. In a very close match, with Honiton winning three of the four rinks, they beat Seaton (62 - 60). Top Rink for Honiton R Vincent, C Morfey, T Lambert, G Stafrace (17 - 9). A pasty supper was served after the match.

Members from Bridport came to Honiton to play a Mixed Friendly Triples match. The final score was a win for Honiton (71 - 48). Top rink C Armitage, C Morfey, C Binmore (23 - 11).