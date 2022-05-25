News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Latest results from Honiton Bowling Club

Joan Mackintosh

Published: 6:37 AM May 25, 2022
Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Members of Honiton Bowling club visited Axminster to play a Mixed Friendly Triples match, with Honiton winning (67 - 37). The top rink for Honiton was that of J Granger, D Rolfe, A Dredge (29 - 7) 

On a rainy afternoon, the Ladies of Honiton played a Friendly Triples match at Madiera. Winning on two rinks and drawing on one, the final score was Honiton 55 Maderia 46. Top rink M Parsons, D Court, T Lambert (23 - 12)  

The First match for Honiton in the East of Exe Mixed League was played at home against members from Seaton.  In a very close match, with Honiton winning three of the four rinks, they beat Seaton (62 - 60). Top Rink for Honiton R Vincent, C Morfey, T Lambert, G Stafrace (17 - 9). A pasty supper was served after the match. 

Members from Bridport came to Honiton to play a Mixed Friendly Triples match. The final score was a win for Honiton (71 - 48). Top rink C Armitage, C Morfey, C Binmore (23 - 11). 

Bowls
Honiton News

