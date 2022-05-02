Local clubs complete a long and successful football season

The South-West Peninsula League season has come to a close and it is massive congratulations to champions Torpoint Athletic, who won the league with a superb 100 points.

Axminster Town can also be incredibly satisfied with their campaign, finishing in sixth position, their highest ever final position in Peninsula football.

The season ended with a tough trip to Ivybridge Town and, although the Tigers led through a Josh Wadham penalty, the Ivies prevailed with a 2-1 victory.

The final home game for Axminster turned out to be a brutal 15-0 defeat of a severely depleted Ottery St Mary side. Wadham, Oscar Latas and Jamie Short all helped themselves to hat-tricks in a ruthless display.

Honiton Town can also look forward to a hard-earned summer break after completing their season on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Hippos have demonstrated incredible spirit and endurance over the past few weeks, playing a gruelling six games in the space of just nine days.

Newton Abbot Spurs were the visitors last Tuesday and just about scraped a 3-2 victory. Honiton then had the unenviable task of a Thursday trip to Torpoint, going down 7-1.

Torridgeside also managed to grab all three points from the weary Hippos at Mountbatten on Saturday but the club can still be very proud of a campaign that saw them finish comfortably above the bottom places in the Peninsula League.

Last weekend also saw the last game of the Millwey Rise season, which gave the players the opportunity to select their names from a hat to determine what position they would play.

Unfortunately, a strong East Budleigh team soon found holes in the 'Rise' line-up and when the whistle went for half-time, they were 6-0 to the good.

After re-adjustments at the break Millwey reverted to their more usual formation and actually won the half 1-0, with a goal from Joey Osborne.

Although it has not been a straightforward season for the Club, it was good to see the enthusiasm of the whole team at the end of the game to be part of Millwey Rise FC.

