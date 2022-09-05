Local football back with a bang

The A&S Interiors Ltd. Devon Football League finally got underway on the weekend and there was a statement performance from Beer Albion.

In their first game at a higher level, the Fishermen were outstanding in their 4-0 trouncing of Topsham Town, Josh French, Taylor Rooke, Tony Pender and Ryan King scoring the goals to put Beer top after week one.

Brian Levien scored the only goal in Appledore’s victory at Barnstaple Town Reserves and there was a top game at Fremington, where the North Devon newcomers defeated Budleigh Salterton 3-2. Sam Beck and subs Jim Lake and Sam White scored for the hosts, with Jack Hocking and Morgan Pearce replying for Budleigh. The final game saw Newtown win 3-1 at Thorverton.

The Stitch2Print Devon & Exeter Football League has been running for a few weeks and a dominant 6-1 victory for Colyton at home to Ottery St Mary 2nds in the Premier Division moved them into second behind Crediton United 2nds. Sidmouth Town 2nds beat Sandford 3-2 in the other top flight game.

On a weekend dominated by Cup fixtures, Winkleigh remain a point above Upottery in Division One, Tipton St John drew 1-1 with Exmouth Spartans in the only game from Division 2 and Hemyock moved top of Division 3 with a 3-1 win at home to Chagford.

Colyton 2nds mirrored their first-team with a 6-1 victory at Cheriton Fitzpaine in Division 4, Sidmouth Town 3rds beat Uplyme 6-4 in a goal fest and Cullompton Rangers 2nds went down 2-1 at St Thomas Social Club.

Cranbrook United won 4-0 at Axmouth United in Division 5, Ottery St Mary Development are already dominating Division 6 after their 3-0 triumph at Sandford 2nds and Exmouth Rovers thrashed Pheonix United 6-1 in Division 7.

Budleigh Salterton Reserves beat Horrabridge Rangers on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Devon Senior Cup, while there was an equally enthralling game in the Bill Slee Cup, Halwill progressing with a 6-5 win at Broadclyst.

Upottery 2nds marched into the next round of the Football Express Cup with a 5-1 victory over Awliscombe but the stand-out scoreline of the weekend came in the Geary Cup, as Ryan Wright hit a double hat-trick for Bradninch in their 17-1 demolition of Otterton.

Upottery in action - Credit: Jayne McCreadie-Taylor



