News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Local student striving to be the future of running

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:45 PM April 1, 2022
Innes Fitzgerald from Axe Valley Academy

Innes Fitzgerald from Axe Valley Academy - Credit: Uffculme Academy Trust

Innes Fitzgerald, a Year 11 student from Axe Valley Academy, produced a superhuman performance at the Schools International Athletics Board - Cross Country International in Carmarthen on Saturday.  

She finished in 14.41 (4000m) an amazing 27secs in front of the next runner. What a fantastic competitor she is. An inspiration to us all. We are very proud to have her as member of the Axe Valley Academy community.  

Innes is well and truly on the Team GB radar as Greg Pavey, the coach of Jo Pavey, the Olympic athlete, has expressed a keen interest in coaching her. 

The Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) consists of representatives from the Schools' Athletic Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and All Ireland. The SIAB hosts a very small number of competitions annually for elite junior athletes. The English Schools' Athletic Association (ESAA) hosts three major competitions a year for athletes under 15, under 17 and under 19 years of age. 

Innes crossing the finishing line

Innes crossing the finishing line - Credit: Uffculme Academy Trust

Innes top of the podium

Innes top of the podium - Credit: Uffculme Academy Trust

Read more here: The background to Innes's amazing sporting success

Running
East Devon News

Don't Miss

The attack unfolded in Fore Street, Chard, near the junction with Boden Street

Appeal after a DOZEN people attack group in the street

Paul Jones

person
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Landlord denies sexually assaulting staff by pushing money into their bras

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Achilleas Costa appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a father and daughter in Wood Green

Conman jailed after duping customers out of more than £550,000

Paul Jones

person
east devon

New look changing rooms at Honiton swimming pool

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon