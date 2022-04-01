Local student striving to be the future of running

Innes Fitzgerald, a Year 11 student from Axe Valley Academy, produced a superhuman performance at the Schools International Athletics Board - Cross Country International in Carmarthen on Saturday.

She finished in 14.41 (4000m) an amazing 27secs in front of the next runner. What a fantastic competitor she is. An inspiration to us all. We are very proud to have her as member of the Axe Valley Academy community.

Innes is well and truly on the Team GB radar as Greg Pavey, the coach of Jo Pavey, the Olympic athlete, has expressed a keen interest in coaching her.

The Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) consists of representatives from the Schools' Athletic Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and All Ireland. The SIAB hosts a very small number of competitions annually for elite junior athletes. The English Schools' Athletic Association (ESAA) hosts three major competitions a year for athletes under 15, under 17 and under 19 years of age.

Innes crossing the finishing line - Credit: Uffculme Academy Trust

Innes top of the podium - Credit: Uffculme Academy Trust

