Lyme Regis 101 competition wins for Alex Darvill, and Paul Moffitt

Lyme Regis 101 winners Alex Darvill and Paul Moffitt. Picture JUDITH MOFFITT Archant

League action this week was restricted to Lyme Two's game against Bridport A which, unfortunately, ended in another whitewash for the Lyme men, writes Paul Moffitt.

Both the ladies and the men's teams will be in action again this week, with Lyme 1 desperately needing a result away to Wellworthy in order to secure their place in the championship.

The two friendlies against Crewkerne, away, and Merriott, at home, resulted in losses for Lyme. Against Crewkerne, Lyme didn't manage to win a single rink and were well beaten.

On Sunday, the club held it's annual '101' competition for men and ladies which is very generously sponsored each year by Ben Stephens.

Apart from a couple of very sharp showers towards the end of the afternoon, the competition was played in breezy, but very comfortable conditions.

The eventual winners were: Alex Darvill, who overcame a late challenge from Chris Pomeroy and, for the men, Paul Moffitt managed to hold off a very spirited Barry Driscoll who managed to push hard right to the finish.

Results

Friendlies:

Lyme 68, Crewkerne 105: B Smith, E Sarson, N Stephens, S Rowe, 12-20; B Turpin, J Bishop, A Rattenbury, R Cridge, 11-22; B Driscoll, J Parsons, P Stephens, P Moffitt, 16-22; N Driscoll, J Moffitt, B Parsons, A Weech, 16-17; A Darvill, G Clode, A Nabarro, P Weech, 13-24.

Lyme 86, Merriott 97: E Sarson, B Moon, S Dowling, P Weech, 17-14; J Moon, J Sherring, A Nabarro, A Weech, 20-20; A Darvill, D Courtenay-Smith, Chris Barber, P Moffitt, 15-24; B Smith, D Sarson, N Benson, S Rowe, 10-22; B Driscoll, J Moffitt, P Stephens, Chas Barber, 24-17.