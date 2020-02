Lyme Regis AGM greensomes joy for Judith Ellard and Sarah Kilcoyne

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24 Archant

Lyme Regis ladies played their AGM greensomes over nine holes and there were some remarkably good golf and scores, writes Richard Jackman.

Judith Ellard and Sarah Kilcoyne topped the list with 24 points and although still relatively new to golf, are improving all the time. Which is testament to their attitude and temperament.