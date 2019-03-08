Lyme Regis Andrew Black four-ball success for Brice and McGown

Golf club and ball Archant

Chris Brice and Craig McGown won the Andrew Black four-ball, better ball meeting at Lyme Regis, writes Richard Jackman.

The pair returned an impressive score of 45 points, which included three gross birdies as they piled on the points especially on their back nine of 24 points, to win by two clear points.

David Lock and Nick Northey returned a brilliant back nine that included a nett birdie and gross eagle on two consecutive holes to earn second place on countback ahead of Paul Courts and Tony Harley who had two much steadier halves also on 43 points.

The first mixed midweek stableford saw an excellent win for Mark Lewis as he was one over gross par on each nine, starting both nines with a bogey, but apart from that, played flawless golf as he won with 42 points.

Lewis's convincing round overshadowed Alan Hill's more erratic performance, but despite some poor holes, stalwart scores on the back nine, including two nett birdies gained him second spot on 39, while Paul Courts was again on the leader board in third with 36.

The ladies also played their Andrew Black four-ball, better ball and there were two scores of 40 points.

Debbie Shinners and Kate Helm, just had the better back nine so won on countback, amassing 15 points in the last six holes including a brilliant four pointer on the tricky 16th.

Corinne Jones and Judith Ellard had a very promising front nine scoring 22 points with some good complimentary golf, but a couple of poor holes on the back nine just cost them gold.

Cyndy Mudford and Geraldine Wickes also sparkled on the front nine with 22 points, ending up with 38 to finish third.