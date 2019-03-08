Lyme Regis April medal success for Graham Pickard

Golf club and ball Archant

With the clocks forward and the Masters looming large, the Lyme Regis April medal somehow tees off the summer season, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With that in mind, it was good to have a keen, combative competition with the top five places all convincingly below par.

Taking top spot was Graham Pickard whose final nine hole’s nett 31 was the backbone of his brilliant five under par 66.

There were three contenders for second place all on nett 68 - Andrew Moore, Toby Eeles and vice captain Arthur Daines, but a superior back nine of nett 33 from Moore gave him silver ahead of Eeles, who finished third and Daines, who took fourth spot.

Only a single shot behind, and taking fifth place, on countback, was Tom Barclay.

The seniors were thrust into a medal off the white tees for the Marsh Tankard and Richard Hartell-Smith was up to it, scoring well on the front nine and consolidating on the back nine to come in with a nett 68, David Binns took silver with two nett threes on 15 and 16 in his nett 69, while the ever-improving Ray Shinners, came third with 70.

Young Zac Mudford added the midweek stableford to his credentials as he won with 34 points, ahead of father and son Stuart and Mark Scott both on 32.

The ladies Coronation Foursomes was won by Emma Davies and Ros Clemmans as they were one of the few pairs to improve on the back nine to take first place on 30.

Countback was needed to decide the minor places with Kate Smith and Jean Jolley recovering from two consecutive ‘blobbed’ holes to push Rosie Jackman and Caroline Baker into third after both pairings returned scores of 27.