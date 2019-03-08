Advanced search

Lyme Regis Audi Cup success for James Phillips

PUBLISHED: 13:10 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 18 June 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

The Audi Cup is a national tournament that was held at Lyme Regis and attracted a great deal of interest, writes Richard Jackman,

Roaring away with the best score of the day was James Phillips and his 41 points included five gross birdies on one, four, 11, 14 and 18 as he kept up the pace just improving on the back nine to take the chequered flag.

Mark Scott had a racing start with a gross birdie on the first hole going on to score 23 points on the front nine, but he slightly lost traction on the back nine by comparison, but still scored 17 to finish second on 40 points. David Fidge also had a good front nine then birdied the 10th, but could not press the leaders, but still came in with better than par in third place with his 38 points.

In golf week there were two individual stablefords and in the first one Lyme players took all the podium spots with David Riches taking gold with 40 points starting the round very well taking 22 points off the front nine, highlighted by a birdie on the fifth hole. The back nine was less secure, but good enough.

Matthew Watson and Ian Mudford had a keen tussle for second place, both on 39 points. Watson had a bit of a wobble on holes two and three, but upped his game particularly on the back nine which included a gross birdie on the 16th which meant he came second on countback while Mudford who also gross birdied the 16th, came third, consoling himself with a one under gross round.

In the second individual stableford visitors Ryan Entwistle, 36 points, and Michael Griffiths 35 points, finished first and third respectively while David Lyon, also 35 points took silver on countback, after a steady solid round playing one over gross to keep the home flag flying.

