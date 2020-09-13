Lyme Regis bowlers serve up some thrilling Mini League midweek finals action

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Paul Moffitt, Simon Dowling, Alan Nabarro and Barry Rattenbury.Picture: LRBC Archant

Lyme Regis bowlers have just completed a second set of Mini Leagues, writes Paul Moffitt.

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Ann Allman, Nola Stephens, Alex Darvill and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Ann Allman, Nola Stephens, Alex Darvill and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC

The leagues contested were: Aussie Pairs; Men’s Pairs; Ladies’ Pairs with the action taking place over the previous four to five weeks, culminating in the semi’s and finals that were played over three midweek days.

In the semi-finals of the Aussie Pairs, Angela and Barry Rattenbury were already through when Paul Moffitt and John Sherring took on Alan Nabarro and Paul Edmonds for the other final place as both had better shot differences than Steve and Chris Pomeroy.

Strangely, they contrived a draw which allowed Steve and Chris Pomeroy to go forward to the final which, they went on to win.

The final was keenly contested although, Chris was struggling with the longer jack lengths. Steve decided to go for just over minimum length jacks and this seemed to unsettle Barry and Angela. Steve and Chris managed to pick up two fours and a single in successive ends to open up a lead of eight shots. This basically sealed the game at 12 ends with the Pomeroys winning 19-12.

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right0 Chris & Steve Pomeroy, Barry and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right0 Chris & Steve Pomeroy, Barry and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC

Angela was also in the final of the Ladies’ Pairs partnered by Alex Darvill. They were up against a very experienced pair in Ann Allman and Nola Stephens. Both Ann and Nola bowled consistently well and ran out comfortable winners at 24-10.

The Men’s Pairs saw Barry back in action partnered by Alan Nabarro.

They were up against Paul Moffitt and Simon Dowling. The game was played on rink six which appeared to have one unplayable hand going both ways. Paul and Simon got the better of the early ends and led 8-3 after eight ends.

It was nip-and-tuck until the 14 end when Barry drove the jack into the ditch. The obvious way for Paul to the ditch involved playing the unplayable hand.

Lyme regis Bowls Club duo Steve and Chris Pomeroy. Picture; LRBC Lyme regis Bowls Club duo Steve and Chris Pomeroy. Picture; LRBC

As this hand appeared to go against the bias for the entire length of the green Paul opted for the cluttered forehand.

This resulted in a five-shot turnaround for Barry and Alan to give them a 11-9 lead That two shot difference was still there at the end with Barry and Alan winning 13-11.

Club president, Alan Nabarro, gave thanks to Ann Allman for organising all the leagues and, to Barry Driscoll, who has managed the rink bookings during these difficult socially distanced times

He also thanked all those members who had taken part in the mini leagues and to those members who had turned up to support the finalists, a very healthy 43 members on a sunny Thursday.