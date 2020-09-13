Advanced search

Lyme Regis bowlers serve up some thrilling Mini League midweek finals action

PUBLISHED: 10:04 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 13 September 2020

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Paul Moffitt, Simon Dowling, Alan Nabarro and Barry Rattenbury.Picture: LRBC

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Paul Moffitt, Simon Dowling, Alan Nabarro and Barry Rattenbury.Picture: LRBC

Archant

Lyme Regis bowlers have just completed a second set of Mini Leagues, writes Paul Moffitt.

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Ann Allman, Nola Stephens, Alex Darvill and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBCLyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Ann Allman, Nola Stephens, Alex Darvill and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC

The leagues contested were: Aussie Pairs; Men’s Pairs; Ladies’ Pairs with the action taking place over the previous four to five weeks, culminating in the semi’s and finals that were played over three midweek days.

In the semi-finals of the Aussie Pairs, Angela and Barry Rattenbury were already through when Paul Moffitt and John Sherring took on Alan Nabarro and Paul Edmonds for the other final place as both had better shot differences than Steve and Chris Pomeroy.

Strangely, they contrived a draw which allowed Steve and Chris Pomeroy to go forward to the final which, they went on to win.

The final was keenly contested although, Chris was struggling with the longer jack lengths. Steve decided to go for just over minimum length jacks and this seemed to unsettle Barry and Angela. Steve and Chris managed to pick up two fours and a single in successive ends to open up a lead of eight shots. This basically sealed the game at 12 ends with the Pomeroys winning 19-12.

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right0 Chris & Steve Pomeroy, Barry and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBCLyme Regis bowlers (left to right0 Chris & Steve Pomeroy, Barry and Angela Rattenbury. Picture; LRBC

Angela was also in the final of the Ladies’ Pairs partnered by Alex Darvill. They were up against a very experienced pair in Ann Allman and Nola Stephens. Both Ann and Nola bowled consistently well and ran out comfortable winners at 24-10.

The Men’s Pairs saw Barry back in action partnered by Alan Nabarro.

They were up against Paul Moffitt and Simon Dowling. The game was played on rink six which appeared to have one unplayable hand going both ways. Paul and Simon got the better of the early ends and led 8-3 after eight ends.

It was nip-and-tuck until the 14 end when Barry drove the jack into the ditch. The obvious way for Paul to the ditch involved playing the unplayable hand.

Lyme regis Bowls Club duo Steve and Chris Pomeroy. Picture; LRBCLyme regis Bowls Club duo Steve and Chris Pomeroy. Picture; LRBC

As this hand appeared to go against the bias for the entire length of the green Paul opted for the cluttered forehand.

This resulted in a five-shot turnaround for Barry and Alan to give them a 11-9 lead That two shot difference was still there at the end with Barry and Alan winning 13-11.

Club president, Alan Nabarro, gave thanks to Ann Allman for organising all the leagues and, to Barry Driscoll, who has managed the rink bookings during these difficult socially distanced times

He also thanked all those members who had taken part in the mini leagues and to those members who had turned up to support the finalists, a very healthy 43 members on a sunny Thursday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Alec Gosling Memorial Trophy success for Roger Hill

Generic picture

Lyme Regis bowlers serve up some thrilling Mini League midweek finals action

Lyme Regis bowlers (left to right) Paul Moffitt, Simon Dowling, Alan Nabarro and Barry Rattenbury.Picture: LRBC

Honiton Show organisers ask dogwalkers to stick to path

Dog walkers are being asked to stay on the path by the Honiton Show organisers. Picture: Getty Images

Carey scores hat-trick as Otters net a great eight to top the table

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Creative father and son exhibit stunning images in Seaton

A bold picture of a Puffin created by Mark Taylor Hutchinson Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson