Lyme Regis Bowls Club celebrate the 2019 outdoor campaign in style

Lyme Regis bowler Brian Smith receives the Captain's Plate trophy at the club's Dinner and Presentation evening held at Lyme Reis Golf Club. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Archant

Lyme Regis Bowl Club held their annual Dinner and Presentation evening at Lyme Regis Golf Club, writes Paul Moffit.

Lyme Regis bowler Jan Parsons receives the ladie's singles champion trophy at the club's Dinner and Presentation evening held at Lyme Reis Golf Club. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Lyme Regis bowler Jan Parsons receives the ladie's singles champion trophy at the club's Dinner and Presentation evening held at Lyme Reis Golf Club. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

The event was supported by 50 members and their partners with music provided by the Wessex Star Disco.

The trophies were presented by retiring president Pat Cole with commentary by club captain and competitions secretary Allan Weech.

Special awards were made by Allan to Alex Darvill and Brian Smith, who were the best genleman and lady in terms of games played in friendlies.

Brian Smith also received the Captain's Plate for being the best overall club member in terms of games played.