Lyme Regis Bowls Club secure their future with new 15-year lease

Lyme Regis Bowls Club Archant

After many years of negotiations with Lyme Regis council, I'm pleased to say that we have secured our future at our iconic site, writes Paul Moffit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have negotiated a 15-year lease with favourable terms for the car park which was the main bone of contention.

Now that we have secured our future, we want to update our clubhouse, something we have been loathed to do because of the uncertainty surrounding our future. A new kitchen is planned for later in the year, with the seating also needing updating at a later date. With this in mind the club have been holding 'Soup and Coffee' mornings at the club throughout the winter. If anyone feels like supporting us, the next such event will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11.30am.