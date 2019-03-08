Advanced search

Lyme Regis Bowls Club Open Tournament proves to be a big hit

PUBLISHED: 09:22 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 22 June 2019

Lyme Regis Open Tournament mens singles winner Paul Pomeroy with Simon Wakely. Picture LRBC

The 62nd Lyme Regis Bowls Club Open Tournament is done and dusted and there are some new names, as well as old, on the trophies, writes Paul Moffit.

Gill Mitchell in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBCGill Mitchell in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBC

We were blessed with fine weather for the finals on Friday, tempting a reasonable turnout to view from the sidelines.

There were a few surprises in the finals, the most amazing was Sally Batt's comeback from 4-17 down against Gill Mitchell , in the ladies' singles, to win by 21-17.

The men's singles was a close encounter between Lyme bowlers Carl Stephens and Paul Pomeroy. After a nip-and-tuck game, Paul got to the finish line by 21-15.

The pairs event was won by Carl Stephens and Angie Thompson from Alan and Pam Weech in another closely fought encounter.

Carl Stephens in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBCCarl Stephens in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBC

The only runaway victory came in the triples when the fancied trio of Gill Mitchell, Carl Stephens and Angie Thompson were out-bowled by the Angove family comprising father and sons. All the afore mentioned bowlers are from Lyme Regis except for Sally Batt (Avon Vale); Angie Thompson (Ilminster;) and the Angove family, who hail from Weston-Super-Mare.

President Pat Cole thanked our sponsor A J Wakely & Sons, represented on the day by Mr Simon Wakely.

Pat also thanked the catering team under the leadership of Avril Sherring; bar manager Barry Rattenbury and his team; the green staff under Philip Stephens ;Sue Rowe and her team for running the tournament and Erica Sarson for running the raffle.

Carl Stephens and Alan Weech in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBCCarl Stephens and Alan Weech in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBC

Angie Thompson in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBCAngie Thompson in action at the Lyme Regis Open Tournament. Picture LRBC

