Lyme Regis bowmaker joy for Turner, Filtness and Sheen

PUBLISHED: 10:55 09 April 2019

Golf club and ball

Early starters Roger Turner, Geoff Filtness and David Sheen set a blistering pace in the three-ball bowmaker to win with a comfortable 80 points, writes Richard Jackman.

The winners finished four shots ahead of Nathan Turner, David Jones and Terry Peadon, who had to settle for second place, while third spot went to the trio of Ben Prosser, James Philips and Dominic Beardwood with 75 points. The seniors’ April stableford produced a close result in Division One as Richard Hartell-Smith kept his composure to win with a very creditable 39 points.

Peter Wood had scored very well on the front nine – 22 points – but just fell away on the back nine to only come second on countback.

Nick Franks also bettered par to come third with 38. Division Two belonged to Richard Stubbs as he came good, piling up 42 points, which included 23 points on the front nine, taking top spot, leaving Robert Horne having to settle for second with his score being 36 and third place, with a score of 35, went to Graham Pickard.

In the midweek stableford, James Phillips, 37 points, Neil Smith, 35, and Roddy Donaghy ,34, finished first, second and third respectively.

Jane Dixon was the runaway winner in Division One of the ladies’ April medal, improving on the back nine ,scoring a nett 79, while Jenny Scott just pipped Melissa McMahon to second place on countback, both finishing on 86.

With the best score of the day, and winning Division Two, was Judith Ellard, who played all the par threes very well in her score of 73, while Sarah Kilcoyne was second with 78 and Beth Rowlands-Rees took the Bronze honours with a score of 86.

