Lyme Regis Captain's Day success for Glynis Preshaw

(Left) Lyme Regis Captain's Day and the junior winners Archie Trott with captain Gareth Williams and (right) the captain with Neil Smith who won the 'Captain's Prize'. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Archant

Lyme Regis club captain Gareth Williams, held his captain's day, and, in the 9-hole competition, Glynis Preshaw won with 22 points, writes Richard Jackman.

Ian Harrison (20) was second and third, on 19, was Ann Broome with all three achieving a well-deserved handicap reduction. Archie Trott won the junior 9-hole competition while, in the ladies' competition there was no favouritism as ladies captain Kathy Briggs had an excellent front nine to win with 36 points with Amy Mudford, second on 34 and Jane Andrews, on 33, third.

Division One of the men's competition, was a tight affair with the top three all finishing on 37 points. Countback was used and the one-two-three was Bob Edmunds, Adrian Morgan and James Phillips.

Division Two was different and with the best score of the day, and so winning the captain's prize, was Neil Smith, who finished first with 41 points, with a 'more-up-than-down' round, while Patrick Finnemore was only a point behind on 40 and Lee Hill took third on 37.

Sunday saw a Stableford competition with the Division One honours going to Stephen Pitts with 38 points and second was Peter Spiers on 37 while Paul Liston was third on 35.

John Cleal took the Division Two honours on 37 points, while young Samuel Beviss maintained his podium positioning with 36, just ahead of Ian Drake on countback.

The ladies medal division 1 was a showcase for Melissa McMahon as she cruised round the course at four-under par, scoring birdies at the three par fives, to win with sublime ease Anne Humphrey had a spirited second nine to finish second on 74 and Hanna Jacobsen took third on 76.

Division Two belonged to Rosemary Shepherd as she had a much improved back nine, finishing with a nett eagle to win on nett 70, while Corinne Jones had two steady halves to finish second on 76, one ahead of Debbie Shinners. Shepherd also won the coveted Grannie Shield. The nine-hole competition was close as Linda Baker just beat Jean Moss on countback, both on 15 points. Mary Golding was third on 14.