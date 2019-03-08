Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lyme Regis Captain's Day success for Glynis Preshaw

PUBLISHED: 21:34 04 August 2019

(Left) Lyme Regis Captain's Day and the junior winners Archie Trott with captain Gareth Williams and (right) the captain with Neil Smith who won the 'Captain's Prize'. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

(Left) Lyme Regis Captain's Day and the junior winners Archie Trott with captain Gareth Williams and (right) the captain with Neil Smith who won the 'Captain's Prize'. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Archant

Lyme Regis club captain Gareth Williams, held his captain's day, and, in the 9-hole competition, Glynis Preshaw won with 22 points, writes Richard Jackman.

Ian Harrison (20) was second and third, on 19, was Ann Broome with all three achieving a well-deserved handicap reduction. Archie Trott won the junior 9-hole competition while, in the ladies' competition there was no favouritism as ladies captain Kathy Briggs had an excellent front nine to win with 36 points with Amy Mudford, second on 34 and Jane Andrews, on 33, third.

Division One of the men's competition, was a tight affair with the top three all finishing on 37 points. Countback was used and the one-two-three was Bob Edmunds, Adrian Morgan and James Phillips.

Division Two was different and with the best score of the day, and so winning the captain's prize, was Neil Smith, who finished first with 41 points, with a 'more-up-than-down' round, while Patrick Finnemore was only a point behind on 40 and Lee Hill took third on 37.

Sunday saw a Stableford competition with the Division One honours going to Stephen Pitts with 38 points and second was Peter Spiers on 37 while Paul Liston was third on 35.

John Cleal took the Division Two honours on 37 points, while young Samuel Beviss maintained his podium positioning with 36, just ahead of Ian Drake on countback.

The ladies medal division 1 was a showcase for Melissa McMahon as she cruised round the course at four-under par, scoring birdies at the three par fives, to win with sublime ease Anne Humphrey had a spirited second nine to finish second on 74 and Hanna Jacobsen took third on 76.

Division Two belonged to Rosemary Shepherd as she had a much improved back nine, finishing with a nett eagle to win on nett 70, while Corinne Jones had two steady halves to finish second on 76, one ahead of Debbie Shinners. Shepherd also won the coveted Grannie Shield. The nine-hole competition was close as Linda Baker just beat Jean Moss on countback, both on 15 points. Mary Golding was third on 14.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Secrets of the Axe Valley’s past revealed

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Secrets of the Axe Valley’s past revealed

The Colyton swimming pool - can you identify any of the people? Picture L:egacy to Landscape

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis Captain’s Day success for Glynis Preshaw

(Left) Lyme Regis Captain's Day and the junior winners Archie Trott with captain Gareth Williams and (right) the captain with Neil Smith who won the 'Captain's Prize'. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Honiton Golf Club’s second Ladies’ Open of the year proves a huge hit

The Honiton Ladies’ Open prize table with Stephi Barnes and ladies’ captain Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Seaton closing in on promotion after easing to victory at Plymstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Red Devils drop in at Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists