Lyme Regis Centenary Sword success for Paul Courts

PUBLISHED: 13:18 28 May 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Lyme Regis Centenary Sword competition was keenly contested, writes Richard Jackman.

At the end of some terrific action the best of the field was Paul Courts, whose 42 points was based on a sound 20 point front nine which improved by two on the back nine helped by a gross birdie on the 17th.

Sean Whelan had a much improved back nine which included a birdie on the last hole to come second with 40 points while Alan Brown thanked a birdie four pointer on 16 to finish third on countback, with 39.

In the junior open, held at the club, Casey Gibbons won Division Two with an absolutely outstanding round of nett 62, while Zac Mudford finished fourth on nett 67 and Jevan Hampton-Rumbold, 75 in seventh.

In the girls junior open, Katie Hampton-Rumbold finished second playing brilliantly to card a nett 63.

Karl Hancock and Dominic Beardwood keenly contested the midweek stableford both finishing with 39 points, but Beardwood's scorching front nine score off 22 meant he was caught on countback by Hancock's better back nine score of 20 while Tony Harley finished third on 37.

The Ping four ball better ball competition gives the winners an opportunity of going forward to play in the national final.

The first score in was 42 points posted by Val Waites and Felicity Horton and this proved good enough to win.

Horton's birdie two on the 13th and par on the 15th earnt eight points, but in this pairs game both players did exceptionally well, keeping the score ticking over to take top spot.

Gilly Madill and Ros Cox had a tussle with Cyndy and Amy Mudford for second place with both pairs scoring well in their 40 points, but a better back nine from Madill and Cox saw them take silver on countback.

