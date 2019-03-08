Lyme Regis championship team net crucial success

Lyme Regis teams were in league action last week, writes Paul Moffitt.

The championship side have given themselves a life-line in terms of their league status after a 6-4 win at Wellworthy.

It all means they now need just two points from their final game, against Bridport, to remain in the top division.

The ladies came away from Sherborne with just two points gained by Sue Rowe's rink.

The ladies fared better in the June Culpin Trophy, booking a semi-final slot after beating Wellworthy convincingly.

In the Gridley Triples, a drawn club competition, the victors by some margin were Avril Sherring, Steve Pomeroy and Barry Rattenbury.

In friendly matches, the club suffered defeats at the hands of Chardstock and Severalls Jubilee.

Results

Dorset Men's Championship: Lyme 56, Wellworthy 42: This scoreline includes a penalty 18 shots and two points conceded by Wellworthy for fielding only tw teams; M Heneghan, C Barber, S Chant, P Pomeroy, 21-24; P Moffitt, S Pomeroy, C Stephens, B Rattenbury 17-18

Friendly matches

Lyme 65, Chardstock 74: J Bishop, J Kesterton, P Stephens, Chris Barber, 9-20; J Moon, D Sarson, P Knight, P Weech, 17-17; E Sarson, D Courtenay-Smith, A Nabarro, Chas Barber, 19-17; B Smith, R Turpin, R Cridge, A Weech, 20-20

Lyme 62, Severalls Jubilee 75: B Smith, J Moon, C Powcock [Severalls], P Moffit,t 25-11; T Young, P Hancock, A Nabarro, J Moseley, 12-19; P Moseley, M Haseman, B Parsons, D Meylan, 11-23; L Young, K Richardson [Severalls], B Moon, A Weech, 14-22.